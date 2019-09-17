Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,120 Kurnool students caught in floods rescued

Authorities break compound wall of a residential school to bring in rescue vehicles

Published: 17th September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students being rescued after the school inundated due to heavy rain in Allagadda on Monday morning (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 1,120 students had a narrow escape as AP Social Welfare Residential Girls’ School at Vadakandla in Allagadda and CSI Church Missionary Residential School at Yerraguntla were engulfed in floods owing to heavy rain from Sunday midnight till early hours of Monday.

The authorities sprang into action and broke the compound wall of AP Social Welfare Residential Girls School for better access to bring in rescue vehicles. Allagadda DSP V Pothuraju said, “We spoke to the Allagadda municipal commissioner and got school buses as well as APSRTC buses to transport the children to a safe location.”

“We faced some issues as a few buses got stuck in the floods. However, all the children have been shifted and none of them sustained injuries,” he added.

Nandyal and its surrounding mandals, including Allagadda, Sirivella, Koilakuntla and Gospadu received 22 cm rainfall. The ground floor of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Gospadu was flooded, while the school ground of the Sirivella KGBV was inundated. In-charge Collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash directed the RDO, MPDOs and tehsildars to be on alert. He, along with DEO S Tahera Sulthana, rushed to Allaggada and monitored the rescue operations. Officials from irrigation, disaster management, fire and rescue personnel have been deployed to provide relief to the flood-hit areas.

The officials of fire and police departments rescued three persons stuck in floodwater at Revanur in Nandyal and four others at Lingala in Koilakuntla mandal. Standing crops were damaged in several mandals. The in-charge Collector advised people not to cross rivulets. Heavy rain breached several causeways and snapped road links at over 20 places in Nandyal division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Social Welfare Residential Girls’ School Allagadda CSI Church Missionary Residential School Yerraguntla Allagadda DSP APSRTC buses
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp