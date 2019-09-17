A send-off trip becomes cause for everlasting pain

S Trimurthulu By

RAJAHMUNDRY: Ankam Janakiramaiah, a 61-year-old retired railway employee from Uppal in Hyderabad, on Monday, underwent treatment at the Rajamahendravaram government hospital hardly worrying about his pain. He survived, but the whereabouts of his wife and relatives were not known yet.

Janakiramaiah, his wife, sister, brother-in-law and nephew boarded the ill-fated boat that capsized in the Godavari on Sunday, unaware of what would unfold for them in hours to come. The trip was meant to be a send-off to his nephew Sushil, who was to go abroad for higher studies.

After retiring as an assistant health officer in Guntakal Railway Division, Janakiramaiah had settled down in Uppal of Hyderabad with his wife, Dr Siva Jyothi. They are survived by two daughters, and both are married.

Janakiramaiah chose Uppal as it was closer to his sister Vasundara’s house in Ramantapur. His brother-in-law Pawan Kumar was also very close to him. Pawan Kumar was a businessman while his wife worked as a government school teacher. Sushil was their only son. Pawan’s parents, in their 80s, were dependent on him.

Janakiramaiah’s relatives, who visited him at the hospital, said both families decided to visit Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari a couple of days ago. After darshan, they stayed at Devarapalli on Saturday. From there, they decided to go on a boat trip to Papikondalu and booked tickets on Royal Vasishta.

“I never expected it would turn out like this. We were happy when we started from Gandi Pochamma temple. After the boat reached near Devipatnam Police Station, it was stopped by the police and the driver went to speak to them. I am not aware of what they spoke about. Later, the boat started again and, after one hour, it started tilting towards one side,” Janakiramaiah added.

Pointing at himself, the retired railway employee said he was wearing a life jacket, while his wife was not. “In the blink of an eye, the situation changed. My wife, sister, brother-in-law drowned, while I was rescued,” he said, hoping for a miracle.