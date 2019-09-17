Alert keyman averts mishap between Proddatur-Jammalamadugu section in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A major train accident was averted by an alert railway keyman between Proddatur-Jammalamadugu section near the railway gate on Sunday night. According to railway sources, keyman Chittibabu found the railway track between Proddatur-Jammalamadugu section sunk due to heavy rain. The Vijayawada-Dharmavaram (17215) Express Train, which had to pass on the track, had arrived 45 minutes late at the railway gate.