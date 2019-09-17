Foul play suspected in Kodela’s suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Kancheti Sai, a relative of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, lodged a complaint with Sattenapalli police on Monday alleging that Kodela’s son Sivaramakrishna might have murdered his father and portrayed it as a suicide.

Sai stated that Kodela told him several times about the harassment of his son, who ‘threatened’ to kill him if he failed to transfer the property in latter’s name. He stated that he received several phone calls from No 9848005923 to his mobile (No 6305322989) in August in this regard.

He demanded that the police conduct a thorough probe into the suicide case. He said the police could verify the call data of his phone as part of the probe as he received calls from Kodela. He also stated that Kodela called him four times and expressed fear of threat to his life from Sivaramakrishna.

DSP R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy said when Sai lodged a complaint in Sattenapalli, the police asked him to make a complaint in Hyderabad as the former Speaker committed suicide there. However, the complaint would be forwarded to Hyderabad police for further action, the DSP said.