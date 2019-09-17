Four IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle by YSRCP government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government transferred four AIS officers on Monday. RP Sisodia, Principal Secretary (Political), General Administration Department (GAD), was posted as Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare). This is the third transfer for the 1991 batch IAS officer in the last nine months. In January, he was shifted from the post of Chief Electoral Officer to Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare). After the formation of the new government in the State, he was transferred and given posting as Principal Secretary (Political), GAD. He was once again posted as Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare).

AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister. He was also given full additional charge of Principal Secretary (Political), GAD. Parvathipuram ITDA Project Officer Vinod Kumar V was posted as Vijayawada Sub-Collector. IFS officer Md Illiyas Rizvi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, was posted as Principal Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department. IFS officer N Prateep Kumar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Forest Development Corporation, was given full additional charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.