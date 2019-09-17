Guntur Municipal Corporation distributes homeopathic medicine

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As a precautionary measure to control the spread of dengue in the city, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) distributed homoeopathic pills to the citizens at a medical camp in Mudubommala Centre on Monday. MHO Ch Sobha Rani said GMC had decided to distribute homoeopathic pills in the city from September 16 to October 2. “Pills were distributed to 297 persons. We will organise camps in other parts of the city too. GMC will campaign extensively before creating a camp in order to create awareness among the public,” she said.