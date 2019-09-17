Ongole district administration proposes cold storage facilities for farm products

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration sent proposals to the State government for building cold storage facilities at various agricultural market yards of the district as it would aid farmers in preserving their produce and also help in fetching good prices for it, said Collector Pola Bhaskar while speaking at the Spandana programme held at the CPO conference hall in Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday.

“The government is working for the welfare of the farming community by providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their products and providing all necessary infrastructure at the agriculture market yards of the district,” the Collector said.

He personally attended the programme and received several complaints from the public. He also issued orders to solve some of them on-the-spot. “All district officials must work hard to clear grievances received in the Spandana programme as soon as possible,” he added.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Koushal also attended the Spandana programme.

The SP received several complaints from the public and issued orders to solve certain grievances on-the-spot.

Later in the afternoon session, the SP interacted with 18 persons from different police stations across the district through video conference and issued orders to prioritise solving grievances submitted by the public who could not come to the SP office personally. In total, 124 grievances were received by the SP office staff on Monday.