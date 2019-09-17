Rajahmundry Hospital flooded with families of victims of boat tragedy

By Express News Service

RAJAHMUNDRY: Ch Viplava Kumari, a young housewife from Narasapuram of West Godavari, was seen waiting anxiously at the Rajamahendravaram hospital to know the whereabouts of her husband, Harish Gangadhar, who went missing in Sunday’s boat tragedy.

The 32-year-old, who works as a guest faculty at AP Social Welfare Residential School in Narasapuram, said she married Harish just two years ago. It was not just Viplava Kumari, but there were many seen waiting at the hospital to find their loved ones.

Ramachandrapuram RDO G Ganesh Kumar, who was manning the help desk, said the officials were providing information available with them to the families. “We have made arrangements for the victims’ relatives. Even the relatives of missing persons are coming here to get details,” he said.