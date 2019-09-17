Home States Andhra Pradesh

Trilateral exercise begins at Port Blair

Published: 17th September 2019 05:51 AM

Trilateral exercise

Officers of Republic of Singapore Navy, Royal Thailand Navy and Indian Navy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The maiden trilateral exercise, involving Republic of Singapore Navy, Royal Thailand Navy and Indian Navy, began at Port Blair on Monday. The five-day exercise is aimed at bolstering the maritime inter-relationships among Singapore, Thailand and India and contribute significantly to enhancing the overall maritime security in the region.  

As part of the the exercise, RNS Tenacious, a formidable-class guided missile stealth frigate and His Majesty’s Thailand Ship (HTMS) Kraburi, a guided-missile frigate would be exercising with Indian Navy Ship Ranvir, a guided-missile destroyer, INS Kora, a missile corvette and INS Sukanya, an offshore patrol vessel along with P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft.

During the harbour phase scheduled at Port Blair, professional exchanges, sports fixtures, and cross deck familiarisation visits would be organised.

The sea phase scheduled from September 18 to 20, a host of surface and air operations involving gunnery, force protection measures and communication drills would be conducted providing experience gaining and learning from each other’s best practices.

