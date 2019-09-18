Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government to conduct state level Spandana workshops for officials

Apart from Sate-level workshops, two more workshops will be held at the district level in October.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will conduct State-level workshops on September 24 and 27 under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to resolve grievances from the public as part of the ‘Spandana’ programme. The objective of the workshops is to motivate the officials to solve the complaints filed as part of Spandana on humanitarian grounds. Municipal commissioners, tahsildars and MPDOs will attend the workshops.

Conducting a review meeting on Spandana with the district collectors from Secretariat on Tuesday through video conference, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the district collectors should participate in the workshops to motivate and boost the morale of the junior officers.

Apart from State-level workshops, two more workshops will be held at the district level in October. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed officials to give importance to social audit in Village Secretariat. He told the officials to display the details of white ration card holders and beneficiaries of the pension scheme on boards in Village Secretariats along with the details of beneficiaries of welfare schemes.  

The Chief Minister also reviewed the financial assistance scheme to provide `10,000 to auto, taxi and maxi cab owners. He directed the Officials to complete data collection and verification of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme by September and to complete the survey of the existing land by the end of October and start procuring additional required land for housing scheme from November.

YSR Kanti Velugu 
Stating that 5.3 crore people will benefit from the ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ scheme, the Chief Minister said it would be implemented in six phases. The first phase will be from October 10 to 16, under which about 70 lakh students will undergo eye screening. The second phase will be held from November 1 to December 31 and the remaining four phases will be implemented from February 1, 2020. Jagan directed officials to make arrangements for the successful conduct of the scheme. The officials informed that they would identify the beneficiaries in the first phase and provide treatment to them accordingly. Government had allotted `560 crore for YSR Kanti Velugu to provide screening tests, distributing eyeglasses, conducting cataract surgery and other activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spandana Municipal commissioners tahsildars MPDOs YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Kanti Velugu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp