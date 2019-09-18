Andhra government to conduct state level Spandana workshops for officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will conduct State-level workshops on September 24 and 27 under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to resolve grievances from the public as part of the ‘Spandana’ programme. The objective of the workshops is to motivate the officials to solve the complaints filed as part of Spandana on humanitarian grounds. Municipal commissioners, tahsildars and MPDOs will attend the workshops.

Conducting a review meeting on Spandana with the district collectors from Secretariat on Tuesday through video conference, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the district collectors should participate in the workshops to motivate and boost the morale of the junior officers.

Apart from State-level workshops, two more workshops will be held at the district level in October. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed officials to give importance to social audit in Village Secretariat. He told the officials to display the details of white ration card holders and beneficiaries of the pension scheme on boards in Village Secretariats along with the details of beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the financial assistance scheme to provide `10,000 to auto, taxi and maxi cab owners. He directed the Officials to complete data collection and verification of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme by September and to complete the survey of the existing land by the end of October and start procuring additional required land for housing scheme from November.

YSR Kanti Velugu

Stating that 5.3 crore people will benefit from the ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ scheme, the Chief Minister said it would be implemented in six phases. The first phase will be from October 10 to 16, under which about 70 lakh students will undergo eye screening. The second phase will be held from November 1 to December 31 and the remaining four phases will be implemented from February 1, 2020. Jagan directed officials to make arrangements for the successful conduct of the scheme. The officials informed that they would identify the beneficiaries in the first phase and provide treatment to them accordingly. Government had allotted `560 crore for YSR Kanti Velugu to provide screening tests, distributing eyeglasses, conducting cataract surgery and other activities.