BJP will hold sway for at least 10 more years: BJP MP Y Sujana Chowdary

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP Y Sujana Chowdary on Tuesday said the era of regional parties is over. The future belongs to the national parties and BJP will hold sway for at least the next 10 years. Addressing an interactive meeting, organised by AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vizag Development Council, Sujana Chowdary said NTR had launched the TDP (on an anti-Congress plank) and since then things have changed. Stating that in a corporate federal system nationalism should be of prime importance, the BJP MP called upon industrialists to take a plunge into politics. He said he would extend support in getting the projects sanctioned.