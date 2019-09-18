Downpour in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Heavy downpour in several parts of Guntur district on Tuesday, threw normal life out of gear. Traffic on Guntur-Hyderabad highway was stranded as Rallavagu stream overflowed. Meanwhile, the streets of Guntur city, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Ponnuru and Bapatla, and farmlands at Rajupalem, Sattenapalli and Piduguralla were flooded. Due to water stagnation at Brodipet Main Road, Amaravati Road, Arundelpet, GMC Office Road, RTC Bus Stand, Swarna Bharati Nagar, and Mallareddy, vehicular movement was heavily affected.