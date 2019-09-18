Human Rights Forum demands closure of Bhagiradha Chemicals in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) was of the opinion that the ‘stop production order’ issued by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries in Cheruvukommupalem of Ongole was insufficient and demanded that the plant be completely shut down.

HRF State Executive Committee Member G Rohit through a press release on Tuesday demanded that Bhagiradha be shut down immediately and legal proceedings are initiated against the management.

Following a spate of complaints about heavy pollution caused by Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, a three-member Human Rights Forum committee visited the area on Sunday and interacted with the villagers and a doctor from RIMS, Ongole to ascertain the facts. Villagers and environment activists alleged that the waste from the factory pollutes the groundwater.