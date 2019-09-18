Jagan forms TTD Trust Board, appoints party MP YV Subba Reddy its chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted the Trust Board for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with 24 members and four ex-officio members. The board will be headed by YV Subba Reddy as its chairman.

Prominent among those who were nominated as the Trust Board members are former BCCI chief and India Cements chairman N Srinivasan, founder of My Home Group of Companies J Rameswara Rao, pioneer in Public Enterprises Krishnamoorthy Vaidyanathan, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Narayana Murthy and Managing Director of Telangana Today and Namaste Telangana (publications in Telangana State) D Damodar Rao, Hetero Groups chairman B Parthasarathi Reddy.

As per the state-wise break-up, the TTD Trust Board will have a representation of eight members from Andhra Pradesh, seven from Telangana, four from Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

Three YSRC MLAs U V Ramana Murthy Raju from Elamanchili, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy from Rajampet and K Parthasaradhi from Penamalur were also nominated to the Board. A leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, Moorasetti Ramulu, YSRC leader from Hyderabad Putta Prathap Reddy, K Siva Kumar, who had registered the YSRC as a party were among those nominated to the Trust Board.

According to a GO issued on Wednesday, the Special Secretary to Government, Revenue (endowments) department, Commissioner, Endowments Department, Chairman, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) will be the ex-officio members while TTD EO will be the ex-officio member-secretary.

The State government had earlier brought an Ordinance increasing the number of Trust Board members from 19 to 25.

TTD Trust Board Chairman - YV Subba Reddy

Members:

UV Ramana Murthy Raju

M Mallikarjuna Reddy

K Parthasaradhi

Parigela Murali Krishna

Krishnamoorthy Vaithyanathan

Narayanaswami Srinivasan

J Rameswara Rao

V Prasanthi

B Pardhasaradhi Reddy

Dr Nichitha Muppavarapu

Nadendla Subba Rao

DP Anantha

Rajesh Sharma

Ramesh Shetty

Gundavaram Venkata Bhaskara Rao

Mooramsetti Ramulu

D Damodar Rao

Chippagari Prasad Kumar

M S Shiva Shankaran

Sampath Ravi Narayana

Sudha Narayana Murthy

Kumaraguru

Putta Prathap Reddy

K Siva Kumar.