Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mahanandi flooded as rains lash Rayalseema

Six feared drowned, train services on Guntur-Guntakal route affected following submergence of railway tracks 

Published: 18th September 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

The flooded Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple in Mahanandi mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash different parts of Rayalaseema region| Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/KADAPA/ANANTAPUR : The famous Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple in Mahanandi mandal of Kurnool district was inundated on Tuesday following heavy rains over the past two days and flash floods in Rallavagu and Palleru Vagu.The compound wall did not help the temple from flood fury. 
Heavy rains continued to lash different parts of Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts for the third day. Six persons were feared drowned in the floodwater.  

While three shepherds were reported to have washed away in Vakkileru stream near Allagada, three more persons were feared drowned in a  stream in Proddatur mandal of Kadapa district when an autorickshaw was swept away.  Train services on the Guntur-Guntakal route were affected following submergence of railway tracks at Gajulapalli railway station in Nandyal division. 

When pilgrims came to offer prayers at Mahanandi temple, they faced problems approaching the sanctum sanctorum with flood water entering the main temple from the rare side. The water almost entered the sanctum sanctorum, keeping the temple authorities on tenterhooks. They stopped the darshan until the situation returned to normalcy in the evening. The water surrounded the temple and flooded the two tanks (Pushkarinis). 

At a time when there was no compound wall, the temple was flooded in 1976. But now, despite the existence of a compound wall, the temple could not escape flood fury. “We managed to have darshan of the presiding deity from 50 feet away from the sanctum sanctorum and later temple authorities stopped darshan,” said K Venkata Seshaiah, a devotee from Bandi Atmakru. Meanwhile, the people of Mahanandi faced a tough situation on Tuesday with most of the roads being flooded and houses resembling scattered islands in a river. 

Kurnool Joint Collector P Ravi Subhash and Superintendent of Police K Fakkerappa took stock of the situation. By evening the floodwater started receding in the town. The situation in neighboring Kadapa district was no different. Heavy rains threw normal life out of gear, particularly in the Proddatur division. Both Penna and Kundu rivers were in spate following heavy inflows. 

An autorickshaw with three commuters, including a woman and child, on board was washed away in the stream between Kamanuru-Radhanagar of Proddatur mandal. Police and revenue officials took up rescue operations Several villages in Pedamudiyam mandal in Jammalamadugu constituency including Garishaluru, Nemmalladinne Jangalapalle, Kottalapalle, Uppaluru, Guduru, and Chinnamudiyam were paralysed by floods. 

The Pedamudiuam police station was in knee-deep floodwater. Vehicular traffic was disrupted as boulders fell on the Chakrayapet-Rayachoti highway. Several villages in Chapadu mandal were also flooded as river Kundu water gushed into residential areas. Officials were on standby to evacuate people from the flood-affected areas. Floodwater flowed over the Hyderabad-Chennai highway at Duvvuru. 
The bund of an irrigation tank at Muddanuru breached inundating nearby fields. Jammalamadugu MLA P Sudhir Reddy along with irrigation engineers rushed to the place and inspected the tank. 

The MLA directed the officials to take steps to plug the breach immediately.The RTC bus depot in Jammalamadugu looked like a tank with knee-deep water. The RTC garage and bus bay and RTC office were also inundated.  The official said that 50 special revenue staff and expert swimmers were deployed in the Jammalamadugu division to shift the people in low-lying areas to safer places.  The road connectivity to the RTPP was cut off as the flood water of the river Penna  overflowing the road.

With heavy rains lashing several parts of Anantapur district, farmers, who are in distress following drying up of groundnut crop, are celebrating and getting ready to cultivate Bengal gram and other contingency crops. The district received 22.2 mm of rain. The highest 131.2 mm rain was received in Narpala mandal, followed by 104.6 mm in Bathalapalli, 92.4 mm in Singanamala. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in the Rayalaseema region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple Mahanandi mandal Kurnool district Rallavagu Palleru Vagu Kadapa Anantapur district Kurnool Gajulapalli railway station
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nshakelli
    We protect the kabrastans like tajmahal but not the temples where we pray?
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp