Prakasam police launch crackdown on 278 fake companies, tax fraud

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested four persons for reportedly creating 278 fake granite companies and committing tax fraud on a total income of Rs 290.49 crore they made from granite trading since February 2, 2018. Revealing the details of the case here on Tuesday, SP Siddhartha Koushal said the accused–Jampani Venkata Subba Rao (26), Chebrolu Ramesh (34), Lolugu Gouri Nayudu (26) and Yerrabotu Mahendra (29)–were able to transport the rock from the quarries by producing fake e-waybills.

The fake companies were formed under the jurisdiction of commercial tax offices in Addanki, Chilakaluripeta, Chirala, Ongole-1 and Ongole-2. The accused transported granite blocks measuring 6,38,36,500 feet in total and evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 33 crore.

They even convinced the locals into sharing their Aadhar details that were used in the generation of fake e-waybills, the police found out. Earlier, a case was registered based on the complaint by Commercial Tax department assistant commissioner (Addanki) V Srinivasa Rao. After knowing the intensity of the crime, a special team was formed, as per the directions of the SP, to probe the issue.

The team--comprising Chirala DSP Y Jayarama Subba Reddy, Addanki CI T Ashok Vardhan, and Marturu and Medarametal SIs K Mallikarjuna and Balakrishna--arrested the four persons from Gottipati Hanumantha Rao Colony in Marturu on Tuesday, the SP said. Not only this, 100 fake IDs, a car, a motorcycle and cell phones were seized from their possession. The arrested will be produced before the court soon.

100 fake IDs seized

The accused transported granite blocks measuring 6,38,36,500 feet in total. They even convinced the locals into sharing their Aadhar details that were used in the generation of fake e-waybills, the police found out. A special team was formed, which on Tuesday arrested the four and seized 100 fake IDs, a car, a motorcycle and cell phones