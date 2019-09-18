Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC union  to go on indefinite strike in Prakasam  

 More than 600 Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) employees took part in a rally here on Tuesday, demanding action against RTC’s regional manager and Labour deputy commissioner.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  More than 600 Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) employees took part in a rally here on Tuesday, demanding action against RTC’s regional manager and Labour deputy commissioner. The protest rally was carried out by RTC’s Employees Union.

Union leader Palisetty Damodar and others announced of intensifying protest from September 27, if the government failed to keep its promises made to the employees in the presence of Nellore zone Executive Director. Later, union general secretary P Damodara Rao, deputy general secretary A Prabhakar Yadav, Nellore  Zonal Secretary Dasari Babu Rao, submitted a memorandum to the officials and also served a strike notice. 

Speaking on the occasion, union leaders P Damodara Rao and Prabhakar Yadav said the regional manager and zonal officials were yet to fulfil their written promises. “We are going to start an indefinite strike from September 27 and employees from the entire zone will participate in it from September 29, if necessary.” 

TAGS
Regional Transport Corporation RTC’s regional manager Labour deputy commissioner RTC’s Employees Union Nellore zone Executive Director
