Special tests to monitor health of pregnant women in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Despite taking all precautions two tribal women died during delivery, allegedly due to cardiac arrest a few months ago. Keeping this in view, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer CM Saikanth Varma has decided to conduct advanced medical examination on pregnant women living in the jurisdiction of ITDA under close supervision of specialist doctors.

GEMS Medical College and Hospital management came forward to conduct 2D echocardiography tests on pregnant women free of cost covered under corporate social responsibility (CSR). There have been four maternal deaths, including two due to cardiac arrest, in the past three months in the tribal areas. Medical and health officials found high-risk factors in 110 pregnant women out of the 1,500, who underwent medical examinations at various hospitals in ITDA limits on Monday.

To arrest the maternal deaths, particularly in the tribal areas, Varma has decided to conduct 2D echocardiography tests with the support of the GEMS Medical College and Hospital on high-risk pregnant women. There are 29 primary health centres (PHCs), three community health centres (CHCs), one area hospital and one district hospital in the ITDA area, where the advanced medical tests are conducted on pregnant women.

“Although we are taking all precautions to prevent maternal deaths, a few were reported due to cardiac arrest,” Seetamepeta deputy DM&HO Naresh said. Keeping this in view, “we have been insisting on ECG test during anti-natal check-ups,” he added. “If we find abnormalities in the electrocardiogram (ECG) report, we will refer the said patient for 2D Echocardiography test, besides consultation with a cardiologist, which is being conducted by the GEMS doctors currently.

About 1,500 pregnant women have undergone various medical examinations, including ECG test, on Monday. Of these, 110, who were in the high-risk category, were sent for 2D Echocardiography tests.

As two of them were found to have cardiac-related problems, they would be shifted to super speciality hospitals or medical colleges for deliveries. Delivery would be conducted on a ventilator in the presence of a trained cardiologist and other specialist doctors,” Naresh added.