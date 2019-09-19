All railway stations on alert, RPF steps up vigil

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh have been put on alert for the past two days to intensify checks at railway platforms and in trains, especially during peak hours.

Railway Police Force (RPF) is laying special focus on CCTV surveillance of platforms for suspicious movement on railway station premises and entry and exit of passengers.

Shop owners and food court staff have been directed to alert the security if they found any suspicious person or object on railway station premises.

If two-wheeler or four-wheeler vehicles are parked for days in the parking lots, details of the vehicle owners would be inquired. Passengers and their luggage are being allowed only after they are properly scanned, the RPF officials said.