Centre releases Rs 431 crore under MGNREGS for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released Rs 431.86 crore towards wage component to Andhra Pradesh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The amount is directly credited into the bank accounts of MGNREGS workers through National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS).

In a release issued on Wednesday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that out of Rs 4,100.17 crore sanctioned by the Centre under wage component, Rs 3,922.77 crore was spent so far in the current fiscal.

Still, fund to the tune of Rs 177.40 crore is available and the same is enough for making payments to workers for another month, sources said.