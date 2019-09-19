Home States Andhra Pradesh

Premature deaths as high as 65% in Andhra Pradesh

The expert committee on healthcare made as many as 100 recommendations. Dr Sujatha Rao, panel head, explains what ails the State and what could be done

Published: 19th September 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sujatha Rao, head of the panel constituted to study and recommend measures for improving healthcare in the State (Photo |EPS)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:

What is your assessment of healthcare in the State?

Till now, focus has been on Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR). In the last 20 years, there have been many changes in the healthcare system. Private hospitals are going ahead with specialty services while government hospitals are concentrating on basic services. People are suffering more due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). In the State, only 27 per cent of cases are communicable, 59.7 per cent NCDs and 13.3 per cent injuries. 65 per cent die prematurely. A number of people are suffering from hypertension (22 per cent, which is much higher than the country average of 12 per cent), diabetes and other chronic diseases. So all these services have to be improved in government hospitals.

What are your major recommendations other than banning private practice by government doctors?

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres in rural areas are not serving the purpose. As the government is setting up village secretariats, we recommended that it open village clinics, like in Thailand, with volunteer doctors and medical practitioners. First-aid and life-saving services can be provided in village clinics. Even ASHA workers can be allotted to these clinics after training them. The panel also suggested the appointment of at least three doctors in each PHC to cover 30,000 population and each doctor is given responsibility to cover 2,000 families. 104 services can also be integrated with PHCs.

What are the committee’s observations on women’s health and services available to them?

A majority of women approach private hospitals not just for deliveries, but also for other illnesses. We recommended 300 women’s health centres, each with a 500-bed capacity. From deliveries and breast cancer to cervical cancer, any kind of health issue should be addressed in these centres. The government can identify existing hospitals and upgrade them into women’s health centres.

What is your take on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in health sector?

As on date, there are 22 PPPs related to the health sector in the State. Most of them are not serving any purpose.  We have reviewed nine in-depth and recommended that they be scrapped... or six could be re-negotiated.

Why ban on private practice by govt doctors?

We observed that a number of doctors are neglecting duties in government health sector. They are just turning up for attendance and drawing salary and spending most of their time in their private clinics. The committee recommended that their their pay be hiked on par with private doctors and incentives and allowances also be paid to them. With this, government hospitals in the State will be strengthened and quality of service will improve.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infant Mortality Rate MMR maternal mortality rate non-communicable diseases
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp