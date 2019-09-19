Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasan, Sudha Narayana Murthy among 24 on TTD Trust Board

 The new board has representation from six States — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:48 AM

N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and MD, India Cements (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: India Cements vice-chairman and managing director and former BCCI president N Srinivasan was among the 24 members nominated to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board by the State government on Wednesday.  The new board has representation from six States — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi. As expected, My Home Group of Companies founder-chairman Jupalli Rameshwar Rao, Hetero Drugs Company chairman B Parthasarathy Reddy, Kaveri Seeds MD G Venkata Bhaskar Rao, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Narayana Murthy (member on the previous trust board) are on the list.

On his nomination, N Srinivasan said, “I thank the Hon CM of AP  Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy for bestowing this honour. As an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I am humbled by this choice. I do not have words to thank the Hon CM of AP.” From AP, apart from the three MLAs of the ruling YSRC including UV Ramana Murthy Raju (Yalamanchili), Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy (Rajampet) and K Parthasarathy (Penamalur), the government inducted V Prasanthi (wife of YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy), Nadendla Subba Rao,  Parigela Murali Krishna (YSRC leader and former MLA of Kodumur constituency in Kurnool district), DP Anantha (member on the previous trust board) and Chippagiri Prasad Kumar into the TTD Trust Board.

From Telangana, apart from Rameswara Rao, Parthasarathy Reddy and Venkata Bhaskar Rao, Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana Publications managing director D Damodar Rao, TRS leader Mooramsetti Ramulu, K Siva Kumar, who registered YSRC initially and YSRC leader from Hyderabad Putta Pratap Reddy were nominated to the board. 

Similarly, besides Sudha Narayana Murthy, industrialists Ramesh Shetty and Sampath Ravi Narayana were given a chance from Karnataka. AIADMK MLA from Ulundurpet constituency R Kumaraguru, Chennai-based doctor Nichitha Muppavarapu and Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan are from Tamil Nadu along with N Srinivasan.

MS Shiva Shankaran from Delhi and Rajesh Sharma from Maharashtra were given the chance to be on the board. The government has already appointed YV Subba Reddy as Chairman of the TTD Trust Board on June 21.

TAGS
India Cements India Cements vice-chairman N Srinivasan Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board Tamil Nadu Jagan Mohan Reddy
