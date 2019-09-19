Two day Sagar Kavach exercise commences in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A two-day comprehensive coastal security exercise, ‘Sagar Kavach’, began in Prakasam district on Wednesday. As many as 338 police personnel, including 3 DSPs, 13 CIs and 47 SIs, were engaged in the mock drill being conducted in the coastal areas of Ongole, Chirala and Kandukuru sub-divisions under the supervision of SP Siddhartha Koushal.

The staff of Ramayapatnam and Kotthapatnam coastal security police stations, who took part in Wednesday’s drill, visited several beachside boat/ship landing points to review the security arrangements. “Personnel deployed in the coastal security zones must be vigilant 24/7 and frequently interact with local fishers as they may give valuable information about intruders, unfriendly or foreign ships, if any,” A Raghavendra Rao, AR-DSP, said on the occasion. The officials also inspected Eethamukkala, Kotthapatnam- Pallipalem, Vajjireddipalem, Pallipalem, Madanuru and Swarnandhra Pattapupalem.

