Andhra government issues order to setup Real Estate Appellate Tribunal

The State government on Thursday issued orders for the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, and also appointed its chairperson.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:10 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders for the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, and also appointed its chairperson. According to the order issued by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao, former High Court justice, Raja Elangon has been appointed the chairperson of the tribunal. 

“As per section 43 (1) of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, read with the Rule 31 of the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, the State government hereby establishes the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal,” the order read.

As per the handbook of the AP Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the tribunal has to be established by the State government to empower the consumers to resolve grievances against real estate projects. The tribunal has to resolve the issue at the earliest but not later than 60 days of filing an appeal.

