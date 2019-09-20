Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas expresses grief at official's death in road accident

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a tragic road accident near Tobacco Board Office in Kanigiri town of Prakasam district, an Endowments Department executive officer (EO) was killed and two others received injuries on Thursday morning. According to the police and eyewitnesses, A Narayana Reddy, the EO of Sri Chenna Kesava Swamy temple in Markapur and in-charge EO of Bhairavakona cave temples was severely injured while returning to Markapur from Bhairavakona.

Overspeeding reportedly led to the car, in which the EO was travelling with three others, hitting the wall of a culvert. It then fell into a roadside channel and turned upside down. Villagers immediately rushed to their rescue and shifted them to a local hospital. Narayana Reddy died in the hospital during treatment while the others were currently receiving treatment.

AP State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Kanigiri police filed a case and an investigation was underway.