Andhra Pradesh forest department aims to achieve 33 per cent green cover in 13 districts

Plans have been formulated to grow bamboo in the forest and create awareness about them among the people living near forest areas,” he added. 

GUNTUR:  The forest department aims to improve green cover up to 33 per cent in 13 districts, said N Pradeep Kumar, who assumed the charge of Principal Chief Conservator here on Thursday, after meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The chief minister has assured of all help to the department for conducting developmental activities to improve green cover in the State, he added. 

“The chief minister has provided the latest equipment to the department to protect red sanders, rare medicinal plants and rare trees in the forest from smugglers. The department has planted over 10 crore saplings in the State with the cooperation of employees from all departments, NGOs, students, self-help groups and common people,” Kumar said, adding damages caused by wild animals was also on the department radar. 

“We are taking measures to prevent animals from entering into villages and damage agricultural fields in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Chittoor districts. Plans have been formulated to grow bamboo in the forest and create awareness about them among the people living near forest areas,” he added. 

