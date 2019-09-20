Andhra Pradesh government to spend Rs 9 crore for Bhairavakona cave temples renovation

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Famous Shaivite pilgrim centre and tourist spot Bhairavakona rock-cut temple complex will be developed with all necessary infrastructure facilities, said Endowments Department commissioner M Padma, following her visit to the temple on Wednesday. The development works of the temple are currently underway with Rs 9 crore approved by the State government. The officials of the Endowments Department have decided to up the works now with a new comprehensive master plan.

Padma inspected the progress of all ongoing infrastructure development projects, including the construction of cottages, restaurants and proper pathway to the waterfalls, at the temple site. The commissioner directed the engineering wing officials to speed up the works and finish them within the stipulated time frame. “Funds to the tune of Rs 12.25 crore was sanctioned for the development works, of which around Rs 9 crore has been put into use currently. The State government wants to further develop the famous historical, religious and tourist spot now. For this, we are going to prepare a new comprehensive master plan,” the commissioner said.

Padma told TNIE, “We will set-up ultra-modern guest house, modern toilets, CC roads and a writing wall along with a grand Shiva statue to attract more pilgrims as well as tourists.” As per the government directives, authorities have also taken up the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ programme from Wednesday which will continue till October 27, 2019 at the temple complex.

Located in the heart of the famous Nallamala hills in the Chandra Sekhara Puram Mandal of Prakasam district, Bhairavakona attracts several tourists from across the country. The place is famous for its rock-cut cave temple complex which was probably built in the 7th century AD. There are eight shrines of Shiva in these cave temples.