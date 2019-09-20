APSPDCL employees union threaten stir against alleged wrongful termination of contract staff 

By Express News Service

.GUNTUR: Alleging wrongful dismissal of contract employees, United Electricity Employees Union of the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) has warned of starting an agitation from October 3 if the Discom failed to clear their pending issues.

The union’s Guntur president T Ravi Kumar and secretary D Venkateswara Rao said the Discom had removed some contract staffers who were working for it for the last 12 years without any fault of their own.

They further alleged that were yet to clear pending files regarding hikes in salaries, wages and pensions. Despite the head office issuing a notice asking senior officials not to engage subordinate employees on personal work, the officials continued to do the same, they said, asking the APSPDCL to fill vacant metre reader and watchman posts.

