Kodela Siva Prasada Rao death: Was former Andhra Speaker depressed over family issues?

Hours before the former Speaker took the extreme step, he had a telephonic conversation. It is also learnt that he went to bed very late the previous night. 

Published: 20th September 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao depressed over family issues which led him to commit suicide? The Banjara Hills police, who are investigating the suicide of the former speaker, seems to be of the opinion. 

Days after Siva Prasada Rao committed suicide, police have verified the CCTV footage at his residence and collected his call data records. 

Sources said heated arguments reportedly took place between him and his family members on a fateful day.

“We will know more about why he ended his life after questioning his family members and others,” police officials said. 

Investigators are now focussing on getting call data records of Kodela and places he visited and persons he met in the recent past. 

Hours before the former Speaker took the extreme step, he had a telephonic conversation.

It is also learnt that he went to bed very late the previous night. Meanwhile, police are yet to get a report from forensic officials.

Some samples were collected at the time of postmortem and sent to forensic department for examination.

