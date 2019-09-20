Mother arrested for 9-year-old’s murder in Guntur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman and her paramour were arrested on Thursday, for the alleged murder of her nine-year-old son last December at Rajuvapalem Mandal in Guntur district. The duo, Saidabhi and Srikanth Reddy, confessed to have killed the child as they felt that he was going to reveal their relationship to his father, the police said. Revealing details of the case, the police said, the boy, Sk Rijwana, did not return from his school in Ganapavaram on December 15 and a missing complaint was lodged by his parents, Jhonny and Saidhabi. His body was found on Biravallipai Road, which led to a forest, the next day. 

During the primary investigation, it was found out that Rijwana was brutally murdered after being hit by a rock. Injuries were seen on his head and other parts of the body. A new team, consisting of Piduguralla rural CI M Rattaiah, Rajupalem SI Anantha Krishna and Bellamkonda SI K Rajasekhar, was formed to investigate the case. 

Not long after, Saidabhi left her husband and moved to her native, Hasanabad of Bellamkonda Mandal. However, Srikanth Reddy continued to see her, raising suspicion among the investigating team. The duo, later, surrendered before the police and confessed to their crime after evidence relating them to the murder were collected. 

Circle Inspector Rattaiah said Rijwana had knowledge of her mother’s illicit relationship and wanted to disclose the same to his father. So, Saidabhi and Srikanth Reddy hatched a plan and the latter took him to an isolated location on a motorcycle. The duo was arrested, and the motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered.  

