New heads of Andhra Pradesh education regulatory & monitoring commissions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former High Court judge R Kantha Rao has been appointed the chairperson of AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission. He will be its in charge for five years or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The State government also appointed V Eswaraiah, also a former High Court judge, the chairperson of AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission. Also, orders were issued abolishing Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission (AFRC) as the newly formed regulatory bodies will include the functions of the AFRC.