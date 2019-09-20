School bus falls into canal in Prakasam, students safe

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Twelve kids had a lucky escape after their school bus fell into an irrigation canal near Darsi town of Prakasam district on Thursday. The police said the bus, which was overspeeding, overturned as the driver was trying to give way to an approaching autorickshaw on Darsi-Turpu Veerayapalem Road. As many as six children were hurt in the incident. Locals and policemen rushed to the spot and took the kids to the nearby government hospital.

The bus reportedly belonged to a private school in Darsi. Upon coming to know about the accident, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah expressed his anguish on the school management and transport department officials. He reportedly ordered an inquiry on the mishap. “If any school bus was found without fitness certificate or other clearances from the transport department, strict action will be taken against the school,” the minister warned.

