YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme to start on October 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which has decided to implement the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ scheme from October 15 to provide financial assistance to landowners and tenant farmers from BC, SC, ST and minorities, released the operational guidelines on Thursday for implementation of the scheme.

Under the scheme, the government will extend the financial assistance of Rs 12,500 per annum. The amount includes Rs 6,000 per annum to each family being provided by the Centre under its Income Support Scheme for farmers. The existing validated land ownership database will be used for the identification of beneficiaries.

As Rythu Bharosa comes with several conditions, the operational guidelines could prove a dampener for tenant farmers. The scheme also excluded several sections of people including Income Tax assesses, former and present elected representatives.

In the GO issued on Thursday, any tenant farmer/family member should not have any agriculture/horticulture/sericulture land of their own to get the financial assistance. Similarly, support will not be extended in case lease agreements are made within the family. Minimum area to be taken for lease by a single individual landless tenant is one acre for the cultivation of agriculture crops, horticulture and sericulture and 0.50 acres for cultivation of vegetables, flowers and fodder. Only one tenant or cultivator belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority category will benefit along with the landowner.

Tenants in inam lands also to get the benefit

In case of multiple tenants of a single landowner, the first preference will be given to an ST tenant for providing financial benefit followed by SC, BC, minority tenants. A landless tenant/cultivator having multiple lease agreements is eligible to get benefit as a single unit. Tenants cultivating inam/ endowment lands will be extended benefit as per the recorded evidence available with the department of endowments.

RTGS to play crucial role

Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) will support the agriculture department in the development of web portal and mobile application for YSR Rythu Bharosa building upon the database of PM KISAN programme towards validating/finalising beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa.Uner the scheme, Rs 12,500 will be given to each farmer a year.

List of the ineligible

All institutional land holders and farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to the following categories: Former and present holders of constitutional posts, former and present ministers/and former/present Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, former and present MLAs and MLCs, former and present mayors, former and present chairpersons of district panchayats, all serving or retired officials and employees of Central/State government Ministries/Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and attached offices/autonomous institutions under government as well as regular employees of the local bodies (excluding multi tasking staff/Class IV/Group D employees), all superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs 10,000 or more (excluding Class IV/Group D employees) of above category, all persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects registered with professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices, persons owning farm lands converted into house sites, aquaculture or any other non agriculture usage either updated or not updated in the revenue records, persons who paid commercial tax/professional tax/ GST during last assessment year.

Eligibility conditions

All the landholder farmer families who collectively own cultivable land irrespective of the size of land holdings.

Farmer families cultivating under ROFR lands and D Patta Lands (which are duly incorporated in the relevant records ) are eligible for the benefit

In case of joint holding, benefit will be transferred to the bank account of the person within the family with the highest quantum of landholding