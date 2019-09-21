Andhra CM Jagan Reddy instructs officials to build boat jetties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of boat jetties in the State in a specific time frame.

The government is planning to construct 12 jetties across the State, including one at Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district.

Conducting a review meeting with the officials of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the government was planning to develop three ports in the State, including Machilipatnam as a major port. The officials were also told to explore ways to construct a fishing harbour near Bheemili.

Health cards to livestock

Livestock to be given health cards and vaccines

Govt to set up a breeding centre in Pulivendula to develop

Murrah buffaloes and Punganur cows

Sustainable and permanent policies to be adopted to address shortage of cattle feed

Workshops to be held by January to educate aqua farmers on modern methods