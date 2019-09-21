Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy instructs officials to build boat jetties

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of boat jetties in the State in a specific time frame. 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

The government is planning to construct 12 jetties across the State, including one at Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district.

Conducting a review meeting with the officials of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the government was planning to develop three ports in the State, including Machilipatnam as a major port. The officials were also told to explore ways to construct a fishing harbour near Bheemili.

Health cards to livestock  

Livestock to be given health cards and vaccines

Govt to set up a breeding centre in Pulivendula to develop 

Murrah buffaloes and Punganur cows

Sustainable and permanent policies to be adopted to address shortage of cattle feed 

Workshops to be held by January to educate aqua farmers on modern methods 

