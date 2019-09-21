Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government refutes charges of question paper leak, TDP demands probe

The Leader of the Opposition alleged that all the village volunteer posts were given to YSRC activists only and unemployed youth were cheated. 

Published: 21st September 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest TNSF activists while staging a protest against alleged village volunteer recruitment question paper leakage at the APPSC office in Vijayawada on Friday (Photo| EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has refuted the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of Village/Ward Secretariat examinations and maintained that they were conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

“The allegations being levelled by some persons are intended to defame the government. In fact, representatives of all the media houses hailed the conduct of examinations. There was no scope for leakage of question papers,’’ he asserted. 

Earlier, taking to Twitter, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu citing reports of question paper leak, wondered how could the government propose to address the unemployment problem using such methods. The Leader of the Opposition alleged that all the village volunteer posts were given to YSRC activists only and unemployed youth were cheated. 

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh too found fault with the State government and asked whether leaking the question paper was transparent administration. He demanded a thorough enquiry into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Village/Ward Secretariat examinations TDP TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC activists YSRC TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp