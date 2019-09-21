Andhra government refutes charges of question paper leak, TDP demands probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has refuted the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of Village/Ward Secretariat examinations and maintained that they were conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

“The allegations being levelled by some persons are intended to defame the government. In fact, representatives of all the media houses hailed the conduct of examinations. There was no scope for leakage of question papers,’’ he asserted.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu citing reports of question paper leak, wondered how could the government propose to address the unemployment problem using such methods. The Leader of the Opposition alleged that all the village volunteer posts were given to YSRC activists only and unemployed youth were cheated.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh too found fault with the State government and asked whether leaking the question paper was transparent administration. He demanded a thorough enquiry into the issue.