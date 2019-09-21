Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation department clerk in ACB net for taking Rs 30000 bribe



By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an establishment clerk red-handed, while he was accepting a bribe of `30,000 to sanction the pension of a retired Irrigation department employee in Guntur on Thursday night.

According to ACB ASP A Suresh Babu, Adabala Sriramakrishna Kumar, a former work inspector in the Irrigation department, lodged a complaint with the ACB officials against establishment clerk Pallam Bhujanga Rao. Bhujanga Rao had demanded Rs 50,000 bribe for processing Kumar’s file. 

Vexed with the attitude of the clerk, Kumar lodged a complaint with the higher officials of the Irrigation department. But there was no change in the attitude of Bhujanga Rao. With no other option, Kumar agreed to pay Rs 30,000 and approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and nabbed the clerk. 

