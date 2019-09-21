C Anuradha back for her second term as Guntur Municipal Corporation chief

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: C Anuradha, who had worked as a GMC chief for over two years during 2014-15 and 2017-18, was once again appointed as the commissioner on Friday. Interestingly, she would be taking charge from commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar, the officer to whom she handed over the charge two years ago.

Municipal and Urban Development secretary J Shyamala Rao issued the order transferring Anuradha to GMC on Friday.

Currently, she was working as member-secretary of AP Property Tax Board. Earlier, she focused on beautification of Guntur city, widening of roads and development of junctions and parks. The GMC secured 118th rank in Swachh Bharat during her tenure.