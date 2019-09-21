Ongole RIMS' contract staff demand job security

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Contract/outsourcing staff of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) staged a protest here at the Collectorate junction, demanding job security and wage hike on Friday.

“For a long time, we have been demanding the re-appointment of our colleagues, who lost their jobs due to the negligence of the contract/outsourcing agency. If the authorities fail to solve this problem and provide job security for us, we will start regular agitation soon,” said the leaders of the Workers’ Welfare Association.