Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six killed, five hurt as van, lorry collide in West Godavari district

Six persons, including two children, died on the spot and five others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap at Nallajerla in West Godavari district on Friday. 

Published: 21st September 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ELURU: Six persons, including two children, died on the spot and five others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap at Nallajerla in West Godavari district on Friday. According to police, a group of 11 persons were on a pilgrimage to Tirumala from Ramapuram in Pendurthy Mandal of Visakhapatnam district in a Maruthi van. 

The vehicle, which was over speeding, collided head-on with a lorry coming in the opposite direction at Nallajerla. 

Two persons identified as Y Naga Venkata Ramakrishna (51) and P Appala Raju (46) died on the spot, while Tammini Neelakanta Rao (53) and his wife Lakshmi (49) died at the Tadepallegudem hospital; Naga Venkata Sai Tanuja (3) and Gyaneswari (8-month) died at the Eluru government hospital. Three others Rama Devi, Yaswanth and Reshma are undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be serious. 

Two others escaped with minor injuries. Nallajerla police registered a case and investigation is on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nallajerla West Godavari district Pendurthy Mandal Visakhapatnam district Tirumala Ramapuram Nallajerla police
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp