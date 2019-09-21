Six killed, five hurt as van, lorry collide in West Godavari district

By Express News Service

ELURU: Six persons, including two children, died on the spot and five others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap at Nallajerla in West Godavari district on Friday. According to police, a group of 11 persons were on a pilgrimage to Tirumala from Ramapuram in Pendurthy Mandal of Visakhapatnam district in a Maruthi van.

The vehicle, which was over speeding, collided head-on with a lorry coming in the opposite direction at Nallajerla.

Two persons identified as Y Naga Venkata Ramakrishna (51) and P Appala Raju (46) died on the spot, while Tammini Neelakanta Rao (53) and his wife Lakshmi (49) died at the Tadepallegudem hospital; Naga Venkata Sai Tanuja (3) and Gyaneswari (8-month) died at the Eluru government hospital. Three others Rama Devi, Yaswanth and Reshma are undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be serious.

Two others escaped with minor injuries. Nallajerla police registered a case and investigation is on.