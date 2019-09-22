150 years of Gandhi: Longest pencil drawing of Mahatma

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and on the conclusion of the year-long 150th birth anniversary celebrations, the Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, Tirupati is organising a historic event of getting his longest pencil drawing (75 ft x 65 ft) at Gandhi Bhavan located on Mahathi Auditorium Road here.

The live handmade drawing work will commence on Sunday and the giant portrait will be unveiled on October 2, on the concluding day of the celebrations.



Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy will unveil the replica of the model drawing of Gandhi on Sunday at 11.30 am at Gandhi Bhavan here.

The live drawing on a canvas will be taken up by a 10-member expert team led by Aman Singh Gulati (Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh), already a five-time world record holder, under the scrutiny of officials from the Guinness Book of World Records. There will be speeches/lectures on Gandhiji and his ideology.