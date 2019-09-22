After four years of struggle, civic body takes back encroached Andhra Pradesh school land

By Express News Service

ELURU: After four years of struggle, Eluru municipal authorities finally took back the illegally occupied playground of Eedara Subbamma Devi High School. The officials went to the school with policemen and demolished the compound wall with an earthmover on Saturday.



They also demolished the compound wall of an apartment complex, which was illegally being constructed on the ground allegedly by persons with affiliations to the TDP.

The agitators had even met collector many a times and even submitted a memorandum urging the administration take steps to free the ground from the encroachers. They said was that some TDP leaders created fake documents and grabbed the land with the connivance of municipal officials. An area of 1,400 square yards on the site was allegedly purchased at Rs 30 crore by former deputy mayor Nayudu Pothuraju’s sisters N Padmavathi and N Rajeswari.

After the formation of new government, they submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, seeking action. CPM leaders B Somaiah, Saibabu and M Srinivasa Rao went to the schooground and witnessed the demolition drive.

On the receipt of the information, former MLA Badeti Kota Rama Rao and former deputy mayor N Pothuraju rushed to the spot and picked up arguments with the civic officials. They argued that notices should be issued before ordering for demolition.

The municipal officials handed over documents to them stating that the site was taken back, as per the official guidelines.