Andhra HRD Minister seeks Centre’s help for Amma Vodi scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh has termed his government’s Amma Vodi scheme a ‘revolutionary’ one and said it is aimed at solving child labour issue.

Participating in the Central Advisory Board of Education meeting convened by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in New Delhi on Saturday, Suresh said under Amma Vodi, the state government would provide Rs 15,000 to mothers who send their children to school.

Suresh also sought the help of Centre in implementing Amma Vodi and requested it to grant Rs 5,000 crores for strengthening higher education in the state.



“Around 43 lakh families will be benefitted from Amma Vodi, he maintained. He also suggested the ministry to introduce computer education from class 3 onwards and include technology in both teaching and learning.

“There should be a separate service for education, Indian Education Service, like IAS and IPS. A dedicated policy for the private teachers will be useful so that they can get some benefits. The school syllabus should be updated as per the industry requirements,” he observed.