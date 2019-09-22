Cancel village-ward secretariat exams: Chandrababu Naidu tells Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a detailed investigation into the allegations of leakage of question papers of Village/Ward Secretariat examinations. The TDP chief also demanded that the government cancel the examinations and conduct them afresh.

In a release issued on Saturday, Naidu observed that there was disappointment among the candidates after the family members of some APPSC employees got top ranks and alleged that there was no response to the calls made to the call centre.



Alleging that the reputation of the APPSC was damaged due to the irregularities in the conduct of the examination, Naidu sought to know how the question papers reached the outsourcing employees.