Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cancel village-ward secretariat exams: Chandrababu Naidu tells Andhra government

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know how the question papers reached the outsourcing employees. 

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a detailed investigation into the allegations of leakage of question papers of Village/Ward Secretariat examinations. The TDP chief also demanded that the government cancel the examinations and conduct them afresh.

In a release issued on Saturday, Naidu observed that there was disappointment among the candidates after the family members of some APPSC employees got top ranks and alleged that there was no response to the calls made to the call centre.

Alleging that the reputation of the APPSC was damaged due to the irregularities in the conduct of the examination, Naidu sought to know how the question papers reached the outsourcing employees. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
Fan gatherings happened all over the world to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world's favourite vigilante on Saturday. Here are a few images that Batman fans don't want to miss. IN PIC: Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo | AP)
"Tell me, do you bleed?": Bat signals lit, gatherings held as Gotham's 'Dark Knight' turns 80
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp