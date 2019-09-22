Computer science to be introduced in Andhra government schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government’s school education department and Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) have decided to introduce computer science as a subject in government schools.



The subject will be taught from Class VI onwards. The students will be taught from a variety of topics ranging from computing basics to complex computer languages like C and C++.

As per officials, many students in the State are opting for engineering and medical streams. As such, possessing knowledge of computers has become a necessity.



Higher education department officials are planning to introduce computer languages like C and C++ in schools.

Reportedly, an expert committee under the chairmanship of Professor N Balakrishna, was formed to develop an education policy. The committee found that the syllabus content required an update, especially skill education and computer knowledge.



“At first, students between classes VI to X will be taught about computer basics, followed by computer languages and other complex topics,” an official told Express.