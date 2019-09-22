Home States Andhra Pradesh

Computer science to be introduced in Andhra government schools

The students will be taught from a  variety of topics ranging from computing basics to complex computer languages like C and C++. 

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government’s school education department and Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) have decided to introduce computer science as a subject in government schools.

The subject will be taught from Class VI onwards. The students will be taught from a  variety of topics ranging from computing basics to complex computer languages like C and C++. 

As per officials, many students in the State are opting for engineering and medical streams. As such, possessing knowledge of computers has become a necessity.

Higher education department officials are planning to introduce computer languages like C and C++ in schools.

Reportedly, an expert committee under the chairmanship of Professor N Balakrishna, was formed to develop an education policy. The committee found that the syllabus content required an update, especially skill education and computer knowledge.

“At first, students between classes VI to X will be taught about computer basics, followed by computer languages and other complex topics,” an official told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
Fan gatherings happened all over the world to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world's favourite vigilante on Saturday. Here are a few images that Batman fans don't want to miss. IN PIC: Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo | AP)
"Tell me, do you bleed?": Bat signals lit, gatherings held as Gotham's 'Dark Knight' turns 80
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp