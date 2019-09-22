Five Maoists killed in Andhra gunfight

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least five Maoists were reportedly killed in an alleged encounter with security forces in the Visakhapatnam agency area on Sunday. The security forces and Maoists came across each other in the forest area at Madigamallu in GK Veedi mandal of the Darakonda agency area and the exchange of fire is going on till last reports came in.

According to information reaching here, security forces took up massive combing operation in Madigamallu area under Gummarevula panchayat on specific information about the movement of Maoists in the area. The forces encountered Maoists in the deep forest area and an exchange of fire took place, a senior police official said confirming the gunning down of three Maoists.

"We are yet to confirm the number of deaths. The exchange of fire is going on,'' the officer said.

Maoists are presently observing `Revolutionary week' which started from September 21.

The encounter took place in GK Veedhi where exactly on September 23 last year, the Maoists gunned down the then Paderu MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma.