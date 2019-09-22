Guntur police in Andhra arrest gang of 10 accused of murders are other crimes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a major breakthrough, Guntur police (urban) on Saturday arrested a gang of 10 persons accused in various crimes, including murders. One of the arrested was Mala Siva Venkata Kishore, alias Kukkala Siva, who was involved in multiple murder cases, extortion and drug peddling.



The others nabbed were identified as Salvadh Vijay, Arepati Mallikharjuan, Polla Durga Prasad, Nandam Uma Mahesh, Vangapalli Bala Chandrasekhar Rao, Yakkala Kumar Prabhu, Ramagiri Kishore, Sk Vajid Basha and Sk Rafi.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional SP K Eswar Rao said the gang collected hugh amounts of money from businessmen in Guntur and Mangalagiri, by threatening them.



As such, the police started an investigation and found its involvement in many cases.

Kukkala Siva was an accused in the murder of one Jonnalagadda Venkateswaralu of Narasaraopet, and Lakshminarayana and Bathula Ravi of Guntur between September 2017 and April 2019.



The Additional SP said Siva, Prabhu, Kishore and Chandrasekhar Rao, against whom rowdy sheets were opened at Guntur old police station, had attacked one Koteswara Rao of Guntur, and burnt him to death in December 2018. The remaining five were also accused in many criminal activities.

The police added Prabhu and Chandrasekhar Rao maintained two groups with the help from Siva and carried out attacks on businessmen to earn easy money.

The ASP, meanwhile, requested the public to share information regarding the 10 arrested or other antisocial elements involved in crimes such as extortion, land grabbing, illegal transportation of banned gutka and threatening people.



The police could be reached on 8688831300 (SP PHD Ramakrishna) and 8688831302 (Eswar Rao) or through Whatsapp on 8688831567.