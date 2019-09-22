Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police in Andhra arrest gang of 10 accused of murders are other crimes

Addressing a press conference, Additional SP K Eswar Rao said the gang collected hugh amounts of money from businessmen in Guntur and Mangalagiri, by threatening them.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Weapons seized from the possession of 10 men after their arrest.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a major breakthrough, Guntur police (urban) on Saturday arrested a gang of 10 persons accused in various crimes, including murders. One of the arrested was Mala Siva Venkata Kishore, alias Kukkala Siva, who was involved in multiple murder cases, extortion and drug peddling.

The others nabbed were identified as Salvadh Vijay, Arepati Mallikharjuan, Polla Durga Prasad, Nandam Uma Mahesh, Vangapalli Bala Chandrasekhar Rao, Yakkala Kumar Prabhu, Ramagiri Kishore, Sk Vajid Basha and Sk Rafi.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional SP K Eswar Rao said the gang collected hugh amounts of money from businessmen in Guntur and Mangalagiri, by threatening them.

As such, the police started an investigation and found its involvement in many cases.   

Kukkala Siva was an accused in the murder of one Jonnalagadda Venkateswaralu of Narasaraopet, and Lakshminarayana and Bathula Ravi of Guntur between September 2017 and April 2019.

The Additional SP said Siva, Prabhu, Kishore and Chandrasekhar Rao, against whom rowdy sheets were opened at Guntur old police station, had attacked one Koteswara Rao of Guntur, and burnt him to death in December 2018. The remaining five were also accused in many criminal activities.

The police added Prabhu and Chandrasekhar Rao maintained two groups with the help from Siva and carried out attacks on businessmen to earn easy money.

The ASP, meanwhile, requested the public to share information regarding the 10 arrested or other antisocial elements involved in crimes such as extortion, land grabbing, illegal transportation of banned gutka and threatening people.

The police could be reached on 8688831300 (SP PHD Ramakrishna) and 8688831302 (Eswar Rao) or through Whatsapp on 8688831567. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Police Andhra Police
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
Fan gatherings happened all over the world to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world's favourite vigilante on Saturday. Here are a few images that Batman fans don't want to miss. IN PIC: Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo | AP)
"Tell me, do you bleed?": Bat signals lit, gatherings held as Gotham's 'Dark Knight' turns 80
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp