Indian Oil Corporation spent Rs 350 crore on expansion activities in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its expansion plans in Andhra Pradesh, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has spent Rs 350 crore this fiscal on various ongoing projects, said IOCL chief terminal manager (CTO) AV Anil Kumar.

Giving a detailed structure about the annual performance of IOCL Vijayawada terminal here on Saturday, Anil Kumar said that about Rs 5,100 crore worth petroleum products were dispatched from the terminal during 2018-19.

Of the total, the terminal supplied Rs 100 crore worth of High Speed Diesel (HSD) to Indian Railways (46,728 kilo litres) and APSRTC (11,124 kilo litres) during the same fiscal, he said, adding that currently the terminal has a storage capacity of about 50,000 KL comprising 44,000 KL of diesel and 5,000 KL of petrol.

"As part of terminal expansion and capacity, additional storage capacity of 54,000 KL of petrol and 42,000 KL of diesel is being planned, which will take total storage to 1.46 lakh KL. In line with the Biofuel policy of the Centre, the terminal is the first of its kind in the country, where 10 per cent of ethanol in petrol and 7 per cent of biodiesel in diesel is blended and supplied after conducting thorough checks at the quality control lab situated on the terminal premises,’’ Anil Kumar said.



The CTO further said that terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art automation which ensures improved efficiency, speedy operations, enhanced operational safety and superior fuel quality unhampered by errors.

“To ensure complete security of the products in transit, a new electronic-locking system will be introduced shortly in the terminal. This would be a keyless locking system which would work through cloud based server,” he informed.