Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indian Oil Corporation spent Rs 350 crore on expansion activities in Andhra

To ensure complete security of the products in transit, a new electronic-locking system will be introduced shortly in the terminal.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

About Rs 5,100 crore worth petroleum products were dispatched from the terminal during 2018-19. 

About Rs 5,100 crore worth petroleum products were dispatched from the terminal during 2018-19. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its expansion plans in Andhra Pradesh, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has spent Rs 350 crore this fiscal on various ongoing projects, said IOCL chief terminal manager (CTO) AV Anil Kumar.

Giving a detailed structure about the annual performance of IOCL Vijayawada terminal here on Saturday, Anil Kumar said that about Rs 5,100 crore worth petroleum products were dispatched from the terminal during 2018-19. 

Of the total, the terminal supplied Rs 100 crore worth of High Speed Diesel (HSD) to Indian Railways (46,728 kilo litres) and APSRTC (11,124 kilo litres) during the same fiscal, he said, adding that currently the terminal has a storage capacity of about 50,000 KL comprising 44,000 KL of diesel and 5,000 KL of petrol.

"As part of terminal expansion and capacity, additional storage capacity of 54,000 KL of petrol and 42,000 KL of diesel is being planned, which will take total storage to 1.46 lakh KL. In line with the Biofuel policy of the Centre, the terminal is the first of its kind in the country, where 10 per cent of ethanol in petrol and 7 per cent of biodiesel in diesel is blended and supplied after conducting thorough checks at the quality control lab situated on the terminal premises,’’ Anil Kumar said.

The CTO further said that terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art automation which ensures improved efficiency, speedy operations, enhanced operational safety and superior fuel quality unhampered by errors. 

“To ensure complete security of the products in transit, a new electronic-locking system will be introduced shortly in the terminal. This would be a keyless locking system which would work through cloud based server,” he informed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Indian Oil Corporation Limited
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
Fan gatherings happened all over the world to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world's favourite vigilante on Saturday. Here are a few images that Batman fans don't want to miss. IN PIC: Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo | AP)
"Tell me, do you bleed?": Bat signals lit, gatherings held as Gotham's 'Dark Knight' turns 80
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp