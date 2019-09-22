Nandyal flood victims: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy promises houses, 15 per cent additional compensation

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised to construct houses for all the flood victims and provide 15 per cent additional compensation to the flood affected people in Nandyal division.

After conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in the district, the Chief Minister held a review meeting in Nandyal to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures.



“Houses will be constructed for the flood victims. District Incharge Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will oversee the relief works,” Jagan said.



The Chief Minister instructed District Collector G Veerapandian to provide an additional aid of Rs 2,000 for every household apart from the basic financial help extended by the government to the flood victims.



Jagan also directed the officials to set up a separate cell for provision of aid to the flood victims, who can directly contact the Collector if they face any problem in getting relief.

Pegging the flood loss at Rs 784 crore in the 17 mandals of Nandyal division, Jagan asked the officials to come up with a report on the permanent remedial measures to be taken to prevent flood damage in the Kundu river basin and Nandyal division in future.

“Villages abutting Kundu face a submersion threat during the river floods. Whenever Srisailam reservoir gates are lifted, Kundu gets heavy inflows. Hence, steps need to be taken to prevent flood damage in Nandyal division in future,’’ he said.



Stressing the need for optimum utilisation of water by filling all tanks and irrigation schemes in Rayalaseema region, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the situation has changed over the years and there is no guarantee now that we can have water in Srisailam reservoir for 90-120 days.

Quoting Central Water Commission (CWC) figures, the Chief Minister said water flow has decreased to 600 tmc from 1,200 tmc in the past 10 years. In the last five years, it has further declined to 400 tmc. Srisailam reservoir may receive 100 tmc less water if the height of Almatti dam in Karnataka is increased further, he said.

Directing the officials to be liberal in assessing crop loss, he said the relief and rehabilitation measures should be implemented effectively in the flood-hit areas. Steps will be taken to widen Kundu to avert flood threat to Nandyal division. “As a short term measure, we will restart Chama canal works soon. Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy launched Chama canal extension works, besides construction of a protection wall. But, the works had come to a halt now,” he said.

The Chief Minister went round a photo exhibition on flood havoc in Nandyal division at the municipal town hall and interacted with flood victims.