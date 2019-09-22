Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sand corporation will be set up soon: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha  MP Vijay Sai Reddy has said a sand corporation will be set up soon to streamline supply of sand in the State.

YSRC Rajya Sabha  MP Vijaysai Reddy ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha  MP Vijaysai Reddy has said a sand corporation will be set up soon to streamline supply of sand in the State.

Addressing a review meeting here on Saturday, Vijayasai said several lapses in distribution of sand came to the notice of the state government.

He also said the number of reaches will be increased from the present 47 and also more contractors will be engaged.

Stating that the government was contemplating encouraging use of robot (rock) sand, he said stringent action will be taken against those who are trying to create artificial scarcity.

Due to discrepancies in land records, some persons were indulging in encroachments and illegal constructions. Hence the district collectors should be vigilant.

He said none will be spared if they construct buildings in violation of the guidelines.

