TDP clarifies Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: A day after the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) issued a statement demanding an unconditional apology from TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks that police are dancing to the tunes of ruling YSRC leaders for plum postings, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah has clarified that the statement of Naidu should not be attributed to the entire police department.

“Naidu said that some of the police officers are acting on the directions of the ruling party leaders for plum postings and doing injustice to the victims. However, it is unfortunate that the APPOA attributed the remarks to the entire police department,’’ Ramaiah said, in a release issued on Saturday.

The TDP has faith in the police department, he said and added that like a drop of poison in a vessel of milk, some police officers were taking side of the ruling party and troubling the Opposition parties.